Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café, is introducing a limited-time menu for the summer season, featuring lemon flavors.

"Summer is a flavor-forward season here at Paris Baguette, where our team of experts loves to highlight light and refreshing flavors like lemon, mango, coconut and more," says Cathy Chavenet, chief marketing officer at Paris Baguette North America. "We are thrilled for our guests to try the new menu additions, from innovations like the Lemon Supreme Croissant to quenching beverages like the Mango Lemonade Refresher."

Handmade on-site by the brand's expert bakers and cakers, the menu is getting a lemon twist this season, including a new innovation: the Supreme Croissant, available in lemon and chocolate varieties. The summer menu includes:

Lemon Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with lemon curd soft cream and topped with lemon icing.

Chocolate Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with chocolate custard cream and topped with chocolate.

Lemon Iced Mochi Donut: Mochi donut topped with lemon icing and drizzled with white chocolate.

Lemon Custard King Cream Donut: Our signature King Cream Donut filled with lemon custard, topped with lemon icing and drizzled with white chocolate.

Lemon Citrus Layer Cake: Four layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with lemon curd and lemon soft cream, topped with lemon chocolates; also available in a cake slice.

Summer Berry Trifle Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream, strawberries and blueberries, topped with berries and a white chocolate.

For fans who prefer a savory bite, Paris Baguette is adding a range of offerings, including a Jalapeno-Cheddar Stuffed Croissant, Hawaiian Jalapeno Quiche, and Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzetta, to lighter lunch options like the Chicken Caesar Wrap, Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, and Chicken Bacon Ranch Baguette.

For fans looking to enjoy the summertime treats, the menu items are available nationwide at Paris Baguette locations starting June 5 through September 3. Follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates, and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations.

