Kansas State University has reported that after an extensive national search, the K-State College of Agriculture has named Dr. Joseph Awika to the positions of Department Head of Grain Science and Industry, and director of the International Grains Program Institute. Awika, reportedly an internationally renowned food scientist also will serve as director of the Food Science Institute. After accepting the position, Awika is set to officially start on August 18.

“I am looking forward to working with Dr. Awika and supporting him to implement his forward-looking vision for the department,” says Ernie Minton, KSU’s Eldon Gideon Dean, College of Agriculture and Director, K-State Research and Extension. “Joe is known internationally for his excellence in research and in the classroom. His experience will build upon and grow our world-renowned programs in grain and food sciences.”

“I have no doubt he will carry forward the tradition of excellence for all three of these organizations and continue accelerating the momentum the university has as we begin building the Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation,” adds Minton. “I also want to thank Dr. Hulya Dogan for her leadership and dedication serving as Interim Department Head during the past two years.”

Dr. Awika joins KSU from Texas A&M University, where he has been the department head of that university’s Department of Food Science and Technology. He earned his undergraduate degree at Egerton University, Kenya, and doctoral degree in food science and technology from Texas A&M.

