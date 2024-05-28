Stäubli has announced the nomination of Christopher Clark as Stäubli Robotics director for North America, effective May 1.

Clark joins Stäubli with more than 20 years of experience in robotics and automation from several systems integrators and OEMs, most recently from Chicago Electric Sales, where he transformed the company into BHS Robotics. In his new role, Clark will continue to provide sales, service and support for the full range of Stäubli customers in North America.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris as our new leader for the North American Robotics team," says François Masbou, managing director North America. "His energy, knowledge of the robotics industry, goals orientation, and people empathy are the right ingredients to drive our business strategy in the region."

