Barcel USA's Takis, the brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, today announced its latest "rattling" addition to its snack lineup with the debut of Takis Cobra.

Embracing the fiery intensity of a cobra, this spicy Worcestershire sauce-flavored chip features a powerful strike of flavor rolled into each and every bite. Takis Cobra is available in a 9.9-oz. sharing size sold exclusively at Kroger as of May 20, and in a 3.25-oz. individual size at 7-Eleven beginning July 8.

"We're always looking for ways to celebrate the innovative, trailblazing energy of our fans, and we're taking it up a notch with the debut of a unique, fierce flavor from Takis Cobra," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, senior marketing director for Takis. "Our fans crave the latest and greatest flavors, so we're excited to introduce something unlike anything else in today's snack market."

To complement this exclusive debut, Takis is shining a spotlight on Kroger's home base in Cincinnati with a one-of-a-kind Takis Cobra light projection featured in downtown hot spots from June 6-8, including locations near Great American Ball Park, Duke Energy Convention Center, and more. Cincinnatians, consumers and fans can keep an eye to the skies for the specialty projection that will jump around the city each night.

As part of its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, all Takis Cobra packaging can be recycled via TerraCycle. To get started, consumers can make an account on TerraCycle.com, sign-up for the Takis Snacks Free Recycling Program, and mail in their Takis packaging with the prepaid shipping label provided. Collectors can even earn donations for schools and nonprofits in the process. Click here for more information about the program.

For more information about Takis Cobra and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit takis.us.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (parent company of Barcel USA) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.