Fun Friday is kicking off this week with a reminder that National Waffle Day is tomorrow (August 24). General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal is offering consumers $1 off their next box of any cereal, including its new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal.

The newest Cinnamon Toast Crunch variety will have consumers leaving the waffle iron and maple syrup in the pantry and reaching for a spoon instead. Each waffle-shaped bite of cereal has a natural maple flavor and is blasted with Cinnadust.

CTC fans can use this code to receive $1 off their next box of any Cinnamon Toast Crunch variety, including other fan-favorites like CTC Minis, Tres Leches, and the OG classic.

Takis, Terracycle put a twist on back-to-school season

Takis is teaming up with international recycling leader TerraCycle to launch the Takis Snacks Free Recycling Challenge just in time for back-to-school season.

This challenge encourages students, teachers, and communities to recycle their Takis Snacks packaging for free, contributing to a cleaner environment with the added bonus of a chance to win some exciting prizes.

How the challenge works:

Duration : August 19 through November 18

: August 19 through November 18 How to Participate : Sign up here, download a free shipping label, and send your Takis Snacks packaging to TerraCycle for free

: Sign up here, download a free shipping label, and send your Takis Snacks packaging to TerraCycle for free Prizes: The top 3 schools that recycle the most will receive grand prizes, including a garden bed, compost bin, flower planters all made from recycled materials, as well as Takis x TerraCycle collection boxes. Thirty individual participants will also win Takis®-branded backpacks, pencil cases, friendship bracelets, and, of course, snacks!

Follow Takis on social media and visit takis.us for updates on the recycling challenge and back-to-school sweepstakes. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit terracycle.com.

Lay’s + National Potato Day Sweepstakes: $10K and early access to Lay’s flavors in 2025



August 19 was National Potato Day, one of the biggest days of the year for Lay’s, and the brand is celebrating by introducing the Lay's Flavor Taster sweepstakes.

For decades, Lay’s has been turning potatoes into hundreds of unique chip flavors, ranging from unexpected creations like Southern Biscuits & Gravy to fan-favorites like Sour Cream & Onion. In honor of this spud-tacular occasion, Lay’s is celebrating potato connoisseurs around the country by asking them to share their top three potato chip flavors for the chance to be among the first to taste Lay’s newest potato chips in 2025 and get $10,000, in its Lay's Flavor Taster sweepstakes.

Read our full article here.