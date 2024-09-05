Just in time for Spooky Season, Zbar, Clif's energy snack bar brand for active kids, is expanding its line of organic, whole-grain energy snack bars with the launch of their first-ever Halloween Spooky Choco-Chip Minis. The Minis have the same soft-baked texture as the original full-size Zbar, now in a smaller bite size and Halloween packaging for the holiday.

Candy continues to define Halloween, but many consumers, especially Millennials, are looking for better-for-you options for Halloween (Morning Consult, 2022). Zbar is delivering on growing consumer demands for Halloween options without high fructose corn syrup and artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients. Sized for little hands, Zbar Halloween Minis are available in a 20-ct chocolate chip flavor and made with 4 g of whole grains from organic oats and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

“Zbar is thrilled to roll out our Halloween Minis: Spooky Choco-Chip as the first-ever mini Zbar offering,” says Daniella Aviel, brand manager, Zbar. “We are always looking for ways to expand our portfolio and continue making snack time easier for parents. Zbar Halloween Minis are made with wholesome organic ingredients like organic oats to help fuels kids’ Halloween adventures.”

Made with 4g of whole grains from organic oats and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, the bars will be available for a limited time in a 20-ct Chocolate Chip flavor. The Zbar Spooky Choco-Chip Minis are available nationwide at select retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Amazon, and Clifbar.com for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

