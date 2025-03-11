Mary Anne Ketelsen, co-owner of Mister Bee Potato Chips, in honor of the legend of the Mothman and popular Festival in Point Pleasant, has unveiled a “Mothman Style Mysterious Spice Blend Chip.” The chips are rolling out on local store shelves now and will be available statewide soon.

Ketelsen said she and the leadership team at Mister Bee—the only manufacturer of potato chips in the state—are continuing to showcase the best of West Virginia with special chip bags and new flavors.

Some of the special chips Mister Bee has produced in recent years under Ketelsen’s stewardship include:

A bag saluting Veterans and military personnel to benefit the USO

A bag promoting the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve launched at Bridge Day

A “304” chip to honor the Mountain State area code

A “1951” chip to take customers back to the original flavor of Mister Bee’s founding chips

A Pepperoni Roll flavored chip to honor the coal miners who introduced the treat to our state

A Sausage and Biscuit flavored chip in partnership with iconic partner, Tudor’s Biscuit World, to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation in West Virginia

The Mothman is a legendary, winged, humanoid creature that has been reported in West Virginia since 1966. The Mothman is said to have glowing red eyes and to live in the area near Point Pleasant.

How the legend began

In November 1966, two couples reported seeing a terrifying creature in the woods near Point Pleasant. The couples told the sheriff that the creature looked human, but had 10-foot wings and glowing red eyes.

News reports of the Mothman spread throughout West Virginia and the nation.

The Mothman Festival is an annual gathering in Point Pleasant (September 20-21) that commemorates the mysterious visit of the “Mothman.” It is held in downtown Point Pleasant and features live music, merchandise from various vendors, food trucks, cosplay, and guest speakers. The Mothman Statue and Mothman Museum are there year-round.

“What flavors, places, events and traditions of the Mountain State will be next?” teases Ketelsen. “At Mister Bee, we are all about making quality snacks for our loyal customers, having fun and doing good for the state in the process.”

