General Mills launches new lineup of cereals

General Mills is serving up four new cereals. The lineup includes:

Cheerios Protein Cookies & Crème: The latest addition to the Cheerios Protein lineup offers 8 g of protein per serving and is now available alongside Cinnamon and Strawberry flavors.

Nature Valley Cereal Honey Almond & Apple Cinnamon – The cereal includes crunchy granola clusters sweetened with a touch of honey and real pieces of dried apples and almonds.

Cascadian Farm No Added Sugar Cinnamon Apple Cereal – Naturally sweetened, 100% organic, and made with simple ingredients, as well as zero added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or sugar alcohols.

All four cereals will be available nationwide starting this May, with select retailers carrying them earlier in April.

