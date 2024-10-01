As the holiday season approaches, Sunrise Flour Mill is launching its Heritage Sugar Cookie Mix. Debuting October 15, the limited-edition mix is intended to bring a touch of wholesome goodness and convenience to this year’s holiday baking. Sunrise Flour Mill reportedly combines organic, regenerative farming practices and renewed 1930s milling technology into a lineup of single-source, nutrient-rich, and easily digestible heritage wheat products.

Sunrise Flour Mill’s Heritage Sugar Cookie Mix ($15 per 20.4-oz. bag) is said to pair high-quality ingredients for a rich, nostalgic flavor. Reported characteristics include thoughtfully sourced 100% Organic Crystalized Cane Juice from Natural Way Mills in Middle River, MN; far less processed than traditional white sugar; and a distinctive flavor profile. The mix also uses 100% organic, non-GMO, and glyphosate-free heritage wheat, grown on Sunrise Flour Mill farms to enable the company’s control of the wheat's journey from seed to sack. Each mix delivers about 38 classic cookies.

"We're thrilled to introduce our Heritage Sugar Cookie Mix just in time for the holiday season," says Marty Glanville, co-founder of Sunrise Flour Mill. "Holiday cookies are a cherished part of our traditions here at Sunrise, and we hope our mix will add a little extra wholesome joy and from-scratch flavor to your celebrations this year."

Packaged in festive seasonal packaging, the Heritage Sugar Cookie Mix will also be available in a Holiday Cookie Bundle ($39) alongside Sunrise Flour Mill’s Heritage White Flour, Heritage Whole Wheat Pastry Flour, and a spatula turner.

