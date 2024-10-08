McLane will unveil a slew of new products this year, ranging from confectionery to bakery, starting at NACS. The brand, one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant brands, has a significant presence at this year’s NACS Show, starting today and running through October 10 in Las Vegas.

As part of the expo, which kicks off tomorrow, attendees can learn about one of McLane Fresh’s newest offerings, Better Case Bakery, a curated on-the-go bakery program featuring top-selling items like doughnuts, premium cookies, and muffins. All four varieties of Prendisimo pizza—cheese, pepperoni, three-meat, and supreme—are also available for sampling.

McLane’s private label subsidiary, Consumer Value Products, Inc., is unveiling two new gummy candy products under its Yumbees line: Blue Raspberry Sharks and Cinnamon Bears, along with a refreshed brand and package design.

Emerging Brands, McLane’s new digital marketplace, is featuring several exhibitors from its portfolio, adding to its roster of over 150 brands and 1,000 products, with recent expansions in health, beauty and wellness and general merchandise categories. As part of expanding the program, McLane is holding an Emerging Brands supplier event, inviting new and existing brands of all sizes. Taking place on October 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. PDT at the McLane booth (N2204), the event provides attendees an opportunity to engage with McLane leadership and connect with representatives from leading retail brands and top c-store companies. The event features interactive discussions led by key McLane experts, designed to help suppliers break into the industry, stand out and make a lasting impact.

“The NACS Show is a great opportunity for McLane to connect with our c-store customers and industry partners to showcase the innovations shaping our future,” says Chris Smith, retail president. “Whether previewing new products or enhancing diversity within our supplier community through our Emerging Brands supplier event, we’re committed to delivering value to new and existing customers and building partnerships that foster long-term growth and success.”

