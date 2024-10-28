J&J Snack Foods has announced the debut of a new artisanal soft pretzel retail product line: Brauhaus Pretzel. The producer reports consumers can expect to see Brauhaus soft pretzels in the freezer aisle at select Price Chopper and Meijer stores this fall, with the items rolling out to additional retailers in 2025.

According to the company, Brauhaus Pretzels are authentic, Bavarian style, sourdough soft pretzels hand-crafted with simple, premium ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors. The items are designed to offer a light and fluffy interior and crunchy exterior. J&J Snack Foods recommends pairing the pretzels with a bold beer or serving them as an appetizer while entertaining.

The company reports the authentic, premium soft pretzels are crafted through a detailed manufacturing process, taking more than eight hours to produce.

“Brauhaus Pretzel is J&J’s leading soft pretzel brand in foodservice channels, and we’re beyond excited to offer this hand-crafted, premium product in the freezer aisle for consumers to easily serve at home,” says Joanne Mizner, vice president of marketing for retail at J&J Snack Foods. “We’ve done our research, and we know that sourdough pretzels are considered a highly relevant, classic snack or appetizer item. The authenticity is baked in—from Oktoberfest celebrations to holiday grazing tables, this snack is sure to level up snacking and entertaining at home.”

Brauhaus Pretzel sourdough twists are available in four-count packs with an Everything Bagel topping packet included; they will retail for $6.99. These Bavarian-style pretzels come fully baked and can be warmed up in just minutes in an air fryer, conventional/toaster oven, or microwave.

