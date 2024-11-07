Krispy Kreme is making sharing gratitude “easy as pies” this Thanksgiving season with the introduction of four all-new doughnuts that puts a new, sweet spin on holiday tradition.

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection features fruity, crumbly, silky, and sweet treats inspired by the holiday’s favorite pies, available beginning Nov. 7 through Thanksgiving:

Chocolate Silk Pie Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with chocolate buttercreme and chocolate curls

Lemon Creme Pie Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with lemon pie filling, dipped in lemon yellow icing and graham crunch, topped with meringue buttercreme dollop

Blueberry Crisp Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut with blueberry filling, dipped in blueberry icing and streusel topping

Apple Crumble Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut with apple pie filling, topped with pie crust buttercreme and cinnamon cookie crumb topping

“There’s nothing more meaningful and traditional than spending time around the table with those we love this time of year. Our new Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection was created with that in mind to help bring people together and sweeten the season of sharing joy and gratitude,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

For more information on Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection, visit krispykreme.com/promos/thanksgiving.

