American Bakers Association Member facilities represent 44 of the 95 manufacturing plants recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for their superior energy performance in 2020. Every baking facility awarded ENERGY STAR certification is a Member of the American Bakers Association. Only plants in the top 25 percent of energy performance nationwide can earn the ENERGY STAR.

“The baking industry has a powerful story to tell when it comes to sustainability. More ABA Member facilities participated in this program than ever before," said Rasma Zvaners, ABA's vice president of regulatory and technical services. “The pandemic did not dampen our Members' commitment to their communities and their sustainability goals.”

The ABA-Member ENERGY STAR certified bakeries, by operating more efficiently in 2020, saved over 3.7 Trillion BTUs of energy compared to average-performing bakeries. 45 commercial bread & roll bakeries and 24 cookie & cracker bakeries have received ENERGY STAR recognition over the past 10 years.

“The baking industry, even during a pandemic, is a leader in EPA's ENERGY STAR program, accounting for nearly half of the 2020 ENERGY STAR Certified Plants across all manufacturing sectors," said Robb MacKie, ABA's president and CEO. "ABA Members, in particular, prove year after year they are dedicated to implementing energy-saving measures throughout their manufacturing process.

ABA Member Bimbo Bakeries USA was recognized for the fourth consecutive year as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year thus receiving the Sustainable Excellence award for their leading corporate-wide energy management strategies, programs, and achievements.

“These forward-looking businesses have demonstrated that economic development and job creation go hand-in-hand with environmental progress,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The transition to a clean energy economy is happening now, as partnerships like ENERGY STAR encourage companies to go the extra mile, bringing innovation, cost-savings and pollution reductions in return.”

ENERGY STAR Challenge



The Energy Star Challenge is a voluntary initiative to reduce energy intensity by 10 percent in 5 years or less.



This year, four bakeries were awarded for achieving the Challenge for Industries. All of the awardees are Members of ABA. The bakeries are:



Bimbo Bakeries USA, Escondido CA

New Horizons Baking Co., Norwalk OH

ARYZTA, Chicago Heights IL

ARYZTA, Alsip IL



ENERGY STAR Certified Baking Plants

ENERGY STAR Commercial Bread and Roll Baking, Cookie & Cracker Baking certified manufacturing plants in 2020:

*Represents first-time certification

Alabama:

Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co., LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)



Arkansas:

Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)



Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix (commercial bread and roll baking)

Holsum Bakery of Tolleson, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Mesa Organic Baking Co., Inc. (commercial bread and roll baking)



California:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Sacramento (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Diego (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)



Colorado:

Mile Hi Companies, Denver (commercial bread and roll baking)



Iowa:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Dubuque (commercial bread and roll baking)



Illinois:

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)



Indiana:

Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)



Kentucky:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., London (commercial bread and roll baking)*

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton (cookie & cracker baking)



Louisiana:

Flowers Baking Co. of Baton Rouge, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of Lafayette, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)



Maryland:

Northeast Foods Inc, Automatic Rolls Baltimore (commercial bread and roll baking)



Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls (commercial bread and roll baking)



North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia (commercial bread and roll baking)



Nevada:

Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)



New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Albany (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda (cookie & cracker baking)



Ohio:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread and roll baking)



Oregon:

Dave’s Killer Bread, Inc., Milwaukie (commercial bread and roll baking)



Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading (commercial bread and roll baking)



South Dakota:

Weston Foods Canada Inc., North Sioux City (cookie & cracker baking)



Tennessee:

Tennessee Bun Company, Dickson (commercial bread and roll baking)

Tennessee Bun Company, Nashville (commercial bread and roll baking)*



Texas:

Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of Houston, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)



Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Odgen (cookie & cracker baking)



Virginia:

Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Lynchburg Organic Baking Co., LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Weston Foods Canada Inc., Front Royal (cookie & cracker baking)

Wisconsin:

Alpha Baking Co., Inc., Manitowoc (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Milwaukee (commercial bread and roll baking)