Unique Pretzels partners with Bikes & Beers to support the nation's largest social distancing ride

Breweries of all sizes across the nation have temporarily closed tasting rooms due to health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), dramatically impacting their businesses. Unique Pretzel Bakery, a family-owned snack company, is teaming up with Bikes & Beers to support the nation’s largest virtual cycling event that will increase awareness for local breweries across the country. The Bikes & Beers Social Distancing Ride will also raise funds to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and local cycling charities.

Unique Pretzels will donate bags of its Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings to be included in Rider Appreciation Boxes as part of the partnership. The Rider Appreciation Boxes will also include additional items such as a limited-edition t-shirt, two beer tokens for a local participating brewery, Bikes & Beers branded items and much more.

“Cyclists are an extremely dedicated group of individuals, and it’s thrilling to participate in an event of this scale that will benefit so many people impacted by the Coronavirus,” said Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer at Unique Pretzel Bakery. “Biking is a wonderful activity that is not only beneficial physically, it is also a terrific mental reprieve. With everything that’s going on in the world today, we commend Bikes & Beers for creating such a unique program that is fun, interactive and promotes a healthy lifestyle.”

Starting April 1, the virtual event enables cyclists of all abilities to ride indoors on their trainers or outdoors in small groups following appropriate social distancing to maintain their fitness goals and to stay healthy. Riders will track their miles day-to-day for one month and submit their total mileage to Bikes & Beers on May 1 to be entered for award prizes based on total distance, age and gender groups. Prizes will include a Bianchi bicycle valued at approximately $1,000, a Hollywood Racks Hitch Bike Rack, a BURLEY Bike Trailer and other rewards.

Bikes & Beers has partnered with more than 75 breweries around the country, including Troegs, Victory, Yards Brewing Company, Rhinegeist and many others to promote the local businesses and raise funds to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Cyclists interested in participating in the Social Distance Ride can use the promotion code “BIKESTRONG” to save $5 during registration. To learn more about the event, please visit https://bikesandbeers.com/social-distancing-virtual-ride.

Find Unique Pretzels handcrafted Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings in the following major retail chains, including Giant, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Weis Markets, Whole Foods Markets, Redner’s Warehouse Markets, Wegmans, Meijer and Boyer’s Food Markets, as well as on Amazon.com or at UniquePretzels.com.

To learn more about Unique Pretzels, please visit www.uniquepretzels.com. To learn more about Bikes & Beers, please visit www.bikesandbeers.com.

