Unique Sourdough's Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings named "Official Pretzel" for Bikes & Beers' cycling and brewery events

Unique Pretzel Bakery, a family-owned snack industry leader, announced that its hand-crafted Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings are the Official Pretzel for the 2020 Bikes & Beers Cycling & Brewery Events. As part of the sponsorship, Unique Pretzels will offer patrons at approximately 22 cycling and craft beer festivals across 15 states their signature Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings.

Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings are made by using only seven simple ingredients, including malted barley and hops, to create a family-owned sourdough recipe that was inspired by the Pennsylvania Dutch. Each of their premium, non-GMO certified recipes provide more flavor while using fewer ingredients.

“Pretzels and beer have always been a great combination, especially after a great workout like biking, but to truly enjoy your craft brews it requires a special pretzel carefully hand-made to enhance the taste,” said Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer at Unique Pretzel Bakery. “Our partnership with Bikes & Beers means cyclists will be able to enjoy our high quality, premium Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings as the perfect complement to any craft beer. Slide a few of the Pretzel Rings onto a necklace or on the neck of your beer bottle for a quick snack to keep you satisfied throughout the festivities.”

The annual cycling and craft brewery events are a tradition in many cities across the country and feature live music, raffle prizes, outdoor games, food trucks and craft beers from some of the nation’s top breweries. Each event also donates a portion of the proceeds to local cycling charities that improve cycling conditions in the region, as well as The World Bicycle Relief.

With approximately 22 brewery events in 15 states, this year promises to be one of Bikes & Beers most exciting years. Be sure to follow Unique Pretzels on Instagram at www.instagram.com/uniquepretzels to share in the journey across the country as the company joins Bikes & Beers to celebrate the love for bikes, beers and pretzels with more than 10,000 cyclists. Share your admiration for Unique Pretzels while onsite at one of this year’s craft beer festivals by tagging Unique Pretzels in one of your photos featuring the signature Sourdough Rings!

Find Unique Pretzels at the Bikes & Beers craft beer festival near you, or find our handcrafted Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings in the following major retail chains, including Giant, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Weis Markets, Whole Foods Markets, Redner’s Warehouse Markets, Wegmans, Meijer and Boyer’s Food Markets, as well as on Amazon.com or UniquePretzels.com.

To learn more about Unique Pretzels, please visit www.uniquepretzels.com. To find the Bikes & Beers Cycling & Brewery Event near you and to view the schedule of craft beer festivals, please visit www.bikesandbeers.com.