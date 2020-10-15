Farm Rich and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) have announced an exclusive three-year sponsorship that will feature Farm Rich as the “Official Frozen Snack of the SEC” across all SEC sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, gymnastics and more.

Farm Rich joins as an Official SEC Conference Sponsor—a first for the brand—with marketing exclusivity across the entire frozen snack food category. The sponsorship runs for three football seasons and kicks off with the 2020 SEC football season.

“When it comes to game-day foods, Farm Rich is a snack of choice among sports fans, and we are so proud to team up with the SEC to be the ‘Official Frozen Snack’ of the conference,” said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich senior marketing manager. “Fans everywhere are thrilled that football has returned to the fields this fall and even though stadiums may look different, we can all still watch and enjoy the games from home. This exclusive, multi-tiered partnership is a great fit for our brand, which is also based in the Southeast, and gives us many cross-promotional opportunities across multiple sports.”

As the SEC’s Official Frozen Snack partner, Farm Rich will have exposure in more than 1,600 SEC events on-air, radio, print and digital, and will be featured as:

The Presenting Sponsor of “The SEC in 60” on-air recap

The “Starting Line Up” feature during basketball season

The Presenting Sponsor of the halftime show during Noon Football Games during the football season

Additionally, the brand will develop several activations in-game, in-store and in-market to drive promotion of the sponsorship

“We are pleased to welcome Farm Rich as an SEC official sponsor,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Based in St. Simons Island, GA, the longtime home of the SEC Men’s Golf Championship, Farm Rich is a perfect fit into the SEC family of sponsors. We’re proud to have another quality company like Farm Rich join our sponsor program.”

A new TV spot is currently being developed to air on the SEC Network later this year. National promotions are also in the works, including a social media sweepstakes featuring brand mascot Frank the goat, who will recruit fans to show off their football spirit with decorated lawns, with winners receiving Farm Rich sponsored at-home tailgates featuring a “goat-load” of snacks and more.

Other featured programs and activations will be announced in 2021.