Unique Pretzels named official snack sponsor for the 2020 All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festivals

Unique Pretzel Bakery, a family-owned snack industry leader, announced that All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival has selected them as the Official Snack sponsor for the 2020 All-Star festival season. Unique Pretzels will offer their signature Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Ring necklaces as the perfect snack to complement the ultimate sampling experience.

Unique Pretzels created the special family-owned sourdough recipe—inspired by the Pennsylvania Dutch—to produce their snack with flavor profiles that perfectly complement any craft beverage. The Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings are hand-made and only use seven simple ingredients, including malted barley and hops. Each of their premium, non-GMO certified recipes provide more flavor while using fewer ingredients.

“Craft beverages have distinct flavors, and to truly enjoy a sampling event of this magnitude requires an equally unique, hand-crafted snack. Our sourdough pretzel rings are specially designed to cleanse the palate, enabling guests to enjoy the full-bodied flavor of each drink,” said Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer at Unique Pretzel Bakery. “Our sponsorship with All-Star festivals means guests will be able to enjoy our high quality, premium Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings at each event. Be sure to stop by our location to receive a Pretzel Ring necklace and enjoy a snack that will keep you satisfied throughout the festivities.”

Each All-Star festival is a celebration of the best craft beers, wines and cocktails. The festivals feature a wide variety of craft drinks with an emphasis placed on selections from local establishments. The events are held in ballparks in major cities throughout the country, with upcoming events scheduled in Arlington, Houston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tampa.

Guests at each event will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 200 beer, wine and cocktail selections. Each festival features live music, a keepsake sampling glass, yard games and free or discounted tickets to an upcoming ballgame.

The All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival is currently in the running as one of USA Today’s “Best Beer Festivals” in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. To vote for All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival and to view the other nominees, please visit: www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-beer-festival.

Find Unique Pretzels hand-crafted Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings in the following major retail chains, including Giant, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Weis Markets, Whole Foods Markets, Redner’s Warehouse Markets, Wegmans, Meijer and Boyer’s Food Markets, as well as on Amazon.com or UniquePretzels.com.

To learn more about Unique Pretzels, please visit www.uniquepretzels.com. To find the All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival nearest to you, please visit www.ballparkfestival.com.

