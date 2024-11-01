The World Food Championships has announced St Pierre as the Official Burger Category Sponsor for its 2024 competition in Indianapolis, taking place Nov. 8-12.

As part of the partnership, the use of St Pierre’s brioche buns will be required for all competitors in both the opening and final rounds of the Burger competition. St. Pierre’s brioche, known for its versatility, will also be featured in WFC’s pantry, allowing chefs from all categories to elevate their creations with the brand’s products.

St Pierre launched into the U.S. market in 2015, in a bid to bring French bakery to home kitchens across America.

Kayleigh Swift, U.S. brand manager for St Pierre Bakery, says, “Food is more than just a meal on a plate – it’s a moment shared and a memory made, which is why we’re so excited to see how WFC competitors use our brioche to create their masterpieces. WFC shares our passion for quality and embracing culinary creativity which is why we’re bringing a taste of Paris to this year’s proceedings. We can’t wait to be inspired by the WFC chefs, sharing new ways to help make everyday meals that little bit more magnifique.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome St. Pierre as the official Burger category sponsor at this year’s WFC,” says Mike McCloud, founder of World Food Championships. “Our mission is to highlight the absolute best in Food Sport, so partnering with the best brioche brand helps us to do just that. We are excited to see how competitors will elevate their burger creations with a taste of French sophistication."

