BumbleBar, Inc’s new division, Clean Copack, continues to pack its leadership team with bright regional talent. Ryan McComb, of Spokane, joined the pioneering clean food manufacturer recently to serve as customer liaison in the Success Manager position.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with Ryan's experience and successful track record in exceeding customer expectations," said founder and CEO Liz Ward.

McComb arrives at BumbleBar after serving as a department head for Stay Alfred, Inc, the former $100-million Spokane rental company devastated by the pandemic. During his nearly two-year stint at the meteoric hospitality startup, McComb rose in the ranks and eventually managed over 40 guest services-division employees.

At BumbleBar, McComb is the point of contact for Clean Copack’s clients and oversees the division’s R&D. “I am incredibly excited to fill this new role of Success Manager at BumbleBar! I get to come in every day and help a fantastic Spokane company be great,” McComb said.

Prior to his work with Stay Alfred, McComb enjoyed a four-plus-year tenure as reverse logistics specialist at another ground-breaking company, Huppin’s Life and Technology. At Huppin’s, the 108-year-old Spokane hi-fi mainstay, McComb honed his burgeoning problem-solving and business communication skills.

"Having almost doubled our business in 2020, we are at an incredible time in our journey. Ryan's absolute commitment to the customer will be instrumental in helping to drive the company to the next level," Ward said.

McComb’s regional “talent” isn’t limited to his days at the office. Evenings and weekends, Ryan takes his affable style to the stages of the Inland Empire’s stand-up comedy circuit, where he’s been cracking jokes and engaging in constructive criticism since 2013.