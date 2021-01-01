Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), one of the world’s manufacturers of snack production systems, has announced leadership changes at Reading Thermal, a brand of temperature and measurement data logging systems.

RBS is pleased to announce that Andrew Rosenthal has been promoted to general manager of Reading Thermal and will assume leadership mid‐December. Long time Reading Thermal general manager, Richard Starke, will step down and officially retire December 22nd.

Prior to joining RBS as a project manager in 2018, Andrew’s experience included serving as the design engineer for Vermeer Corporation in Pella, Iowa, as well as project engineer at Reading Truck Body LLC. Rosenthal has a well‐rounded professional background with experience in engineering, project management and as a published author of articles for the American Society for Engineering Education. A New Jersey native, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rowan University.

“Andrew has been successful throughout his career. He’s focused on innovation, partnership, and people. We are thrilled for Andrew to continue the legacy of success at Reading Thermal and look forward to him taking the brand to new heights,” said Travis Getz, RBS vice president of operations.

Richard Starke, a well‐known baking industry figure, held leadership positions at Uncle Ernie’s Cookie Company and Unique Pretzel Bakery before joining Reading Thermal more than 18 years ago. The entire RBS family bids Richard a fond farewell in retirement.

“Richard has been critical to the growth and success of Reading Thermal on a global scale. He’s done great things for the company, including growing sales exponentially, improving and expanding the product line as well as building a fantastic team to lead Reading Thermal into the future. We thank Richard for his many contributions and wish him a happy retirement,” said Joseph Zaleski, president, RBS.