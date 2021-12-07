Company: OffLimits
Website: www.eatofflimits.com
Introduced: December 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $20.00
Product Snapshot: TikTok-famous OffLimits has launched a new product: Mini Boxes.
OffLimits believes that cereal is meant for snacking so last week, it launched 1.5-oz. single-serve Mini's that are perfect for an on-the-go or desktop treat!
Mini boxes are sold in a variety pack for $20, and each pack includes OffLimits’ four flavors (coffee, pandan, cinnamon, and strawberry). Each box is made with a perforated top that tears off so you can eat directly from the box—making all your childhood dreams come true.