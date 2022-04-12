BAKERpedia, the commercial baking industry’s trusted digital resource for technical and scientific baking information, has announced that it has hired marketing executive, Bob Schnyder, to head its ambitious growth initiatives. Schnyder, a creative marketing strategist with more than two decades of deep B2B and B2C experience, has led global cross-functional teams in transformative digital outreach strategies with great success, and will bring his multi-channel customer engagement skills to BAKERpedia as it seeks to expand its baking industry impact.

“Since our launch in 2014, BAKERpedia’s influence has exploded,” says Dr. Lin Carson, founder and CEO of BAKERpedia. “With over 6,000 visitors per day, we want to more effectively harness our content to enrich the baking community’s online experience. Bob is the perfect person for this role and, with his know-how, can take BAKERpedia to the next level through the use of digital marketing strategies and analytics to deliver exactly what visitors want. It’s very exciting to have him on board!”

In addition to time-honored content such as technical papers, BAKERpedia offers users a host of other tools. Instructional videos, seminars, podcasts, and interviews with industry thought leaders combine with a repository of commercial baking ingredients, food safety protocols and structured online training courses to deliver a holistic resource for baking professionals. In addition, the growing BAKERin (influencer) group of professional bakers are expanding the franchise’s sphere of thought leadership, delivering fresh new ideas for baking optimization and improvement.

Schnyder, who has held previous marketing roles at Electronic Controls Design, Inc. (ECD), NW Media Service, Webtrends, Xerox, BSI Marketing, and Sunstone Circuits, offers valuable leadership in omni-channel solutions that drive digital sales and engagement. In his role at BAKERpedia, Schnyder is charged with growing and expanding the business, while also working to improve overall performance of sponsors in order to achieve 100% client retention.

“Developing solid data-informed, brand-building programs is my passion,” shares Schnyder, who leverages both forward and trailing key performance indicators (KPIs) to create dynamic market strategies. “BAKERpedia is such an important resource for professional bakers; it will be exciting to see its impact amplified through the power of digital solutions. I’m thrilled to be part of this organization.”

Schnyder assumes his role as BAKERpedia’s vice president of growth immediately and will be based in Portland, Oregon. Learn more at www.bakerpedia.com.