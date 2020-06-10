Van's Kitchen is bringing the party home for second annual National Egg Roll Day on June 10

Van’s Kitchen, one of the nation’s leading egg roll brands, will observe its second annual National Egg Roll Day on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, honoring the company’s founding in June of 1986. Van’s Kitchen is a certified Women-Owned and minority operated manufacturer that produces millions of egg rolls each year and is dedicated to empowering underdogs, outsiders, and the ‘least of these’ to rise up and fulfill their dreams.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our second annual National Egg Roll Day,” said Theresa Motter, CEO of Van’s Kitchen. “During this unprecedented time, it is so very important to spread love wherever we can, and that is why we established National Egg Roll Day last year. We believe that every person is Made to Love, and everything we do is a representation of this. We are looking forward to sharing our love of food with the community on June 10.”

In honor of National Egg Roll Day, Van’s Kitchen will be donating approximately 80,000 egg rolls equivalent to about 40,000 meals in June to a local branch of the Midwest Food Bank in Texas. A portion of the company's egg roll proceeds during the month of June will be donated to Van’s Kitchen’s charity partners which includes No Kid Hungry. The Dallas-based company will also be dropping off care packages of egg rolls to local essential workers.

This year Van’s Kitchen has created specialty place settings, festive garlands, and egg roll flight guides available for consumers to print off of the National Egg Roll Day landing page, so everyone can celebrate deliciously and in style.

“We hope that people across the country will come together at the table to celebrate this day with delicious egg rolls,” said Carl Motter, CSO of Van’s Kitchen. “At Van’s Kitchen, we believe there is room at the table for everyone, whether it be the dinner table or the table of opportunity.”

The artisan batch egg rolls can be found in hundreds of grocers and convenience stores across the country in the refrigerated deli, freezer and hot deli sections as well as the new Van’s Kitchen online store, where the product is shipped directly to consumers.