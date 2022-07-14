Company: Real Good Foods

Website: https://realgoodfoods.com/

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: The Real Good Food Company, Inc., a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, has announced the expansion of its breakfast platform with new Breakfast Bowls and Breakfast Bites. This builds off Real Good Foods’ Breakfast Sandwiches, which are currently the #1 selling better-for-you sandwiches in the Frozen HWI Breakfast category as measured by SPINS.

Real Good Foods’ Breakfast Bowls are made from nutritious ingredients, including Real Good Foods’ Crispy Tots, along with whole eggs, cheese, and traditional breakfast proteins. Real Good Foods’ Breakfast Bites are made with a grain-free shell, using clean, real food ingredients such as Lupin bean and cauliflower, and stuffed with eggs, cheese, and traditional breakfast proteins.

Real Good Foods’ new Breakfast Bites and Breakfast Bowls are now available in select grocery stores across the U.S., including Kroger, Publix, Safeway, and more. They can also be purchased directly from www.realgoodfoods.com.

“These breakfast offerings are the result of our mission to make our favorite comfort foods more nutritious and improve human health. Our community continues to push us to provide nutritious and convenient options at breakfast, and I am proud of our talented and dedicated team that worked hard to make these innovative items possible,” said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of The Real Good Food Company. “Unlike other breakfast options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and are loaded with carbohydrates, our new, nutritious breakfast items have a limited amount of carbs, made 100% grain-free, and are loaded with protein.”

To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.