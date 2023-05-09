Kellogg's Raisin Bran has announced its latest addition: Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor. The cereal is a combination of sweet, maple flavor coupled with the benefits of essential vitamins and minerals, whole grains, and fiber.

Every bowl of Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor contains 100% daily value of 10 essential vitamins and minerals, five grams of fiber, and 16 grams of whole grains per serving, providing the fuel everyone needs to start the morning and meet their nutritional needs—all without sacrificing taste. Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor is a heart-healthy option expertly crafted with multi-grain baked flakes, raisins, and a sweet, toasted aroma with hints of buttery maple flavor.

"At Kellogg, we always strive to provide innovative and wholesome experiences for our fans," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Our new Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor is a testament to this commitment, combining the delicious taste of maple with the satisfying goodness of fiber plus the key nutrients needed to support our cereal lovers' lifestyles to deliver a sweet, yet nutritious twist to the classic cereal fans know and love."

Kellogg's Raisin Bran Maple Flavor is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 15.2-ounce box and $5.99 for a 21.6-ounce box. For more information, visit Kelloggs.com.

