Starting March 6, Burger King guests can enjoy a new, flaming-hot version of its Chicken Fries.

The brand will also be re-releasing its Melts, the melty handheld toasted sandwiches which were first introduced last year. Both products are launching at BK just in time for spring, and will be available at participating restaurants nationwide from March 6 through May 14.

Seasoned to perfection with a blend of spices that are sure to pack a punch, Spicy Chicken Fries are the latest innovation for the product lineup following past iterations of the product, including Buffalo Chicken Fries, Pretzel Chicken Fries, Jalapeno Chicken Fries, and more.

In addition, starting March 9, BK Royal Perks members can continue getting exclusive benefits they can’t find anywhere else. Loyalty members can enter the “Royal Meltness” sweepstakes via the BK app and bk.com to win instant prizes worth more than $200K, a chance to win a grand prize, and access a special line-up of Melt meals.