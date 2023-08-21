Daily Crunch has launched its pantry-sized 5-ounce bags in all Wegmans stores this August. This includes its Nashville Hot Sprouted Almonds, Cherry Berry Sprouted Nut Medley, and Cacao + Sea Salt Sprouted Almonds.

“This is our first big introduction to the East Coast, as everything to this point has been focused on the west coast," says Laurel Orley, the CEO and co-founder of Daily Crunch. “We were waiting for this moment and the timing couldn’t be more perfect to introduce the East Coast to our sprouted snacks with Wegmans. We have another big East Coast launch this fall to begin a larger roll-out in that region."

Created with the company’s signature, patent-pending sprout and dehydrate process that turns ordinary nuts into a crunchy snack that is easier to digest, Daily Crunch snacks feature clean ingredients for elevated flavors. There is minimal to no oil or sugar, and no additives or preservatives while offering a hunger-crushing combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fat. The on-the-go snacks are vegan, keto, gluten-free, and non-GMO Project Verified.

Co-founder Laurel Orley is thrilled to source ingredients that are upcycled and to partner with an almond farm in California that is certified bee-friendly and solar powered-run. Its Cherry Berry Nut Medley is now upcycled certified and it uses post-recycled plastic bags, though the company plans to move to compostable in the next 12 months.

Daily Crunch snacks are sold online at DailyCrunchSnacks.com and in more than 5,000 retail locations and growing, including Meijer, Rouses, Raley’s, Central Market, Foxtrot, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, Harmon’s, CVS, and Metropolitan Market. The suggested retail price is $7.99 per 5-ounce package and $2.99 per 1.5-ounce package.

