Bob’s Red Mill has introduced its Protein Oats, made from just whole-grain rolled oats and offering up to 60% more protein than regular oats. Available in organic and conventional varieties, these new Protein Oats have no added protein powder. Instead, they are grown from a special conventionally bred variety that is higher in protein than standard oats.

Reportedly featuring a well-rounded oat flavor, Bob’s Red Mill Protein Oats are versatile. Consumers can enjoy a protein-packed breakfast in 15 minutes on the stovetop (slightly longer than regular oats), use them to create overnight oats or stir them into traditional baked goods like cookies. These new offerings power up Bob’s Red Mill’s already robust lineup of oats, ranging from quick cooking to thick cut, steel cut, rolled, Scottish style, and beyond.

“Bob's Red Mill Protein Oats are a game changer for breakfast enthusiasts seeking a convenient and satisfying option to add more protein to their diets,” says Blake Isaac, director of innovation marketing at Bob’s Red Mill. “Our supercharged Protein Oats pack a lot of punch from just one wholesome ingredient—whole grain oats.”

Organic Protein Oats are available in a 32oz bag for an SRP of $10.29, while conventional Protein Oats are offered in a 16oz bag for an SRP of $5.39. Both are gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified, and each contains just one single ingredient—whole grain rolled oats. Available now at select retailers across the country, on Vitacost.com, and in four packs on Amazon.com.

Related: Bob’s Red Mill updates palletizing with Universal Robots cobot