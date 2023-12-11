The American Society of Baking (ASB) has released its Education Hub, an online learning resource. It enables ASB members to access training courses, on-demand webinars, and an extensive index of commercial baking information, complete with significant big member discounts and exclusive access.

The new ASB Education Hub includes:

Bread Certified Courses: 30-minute training modules covering the essentials of bread-baking, with a 40% discount for ASB members

On-Demand Webinars: learning sessions featuring baking experts on top trends and the fundamentals of baking, free for ASB members

BAKERpedia Resource: articles and guides on food safety, recipes, analytical methods, equipment and more

Technical Bulletins: outlines the historical impact and innovation of baking over the years, with exclusive access for members only

Industry Certifications: ASB’s list of industry certifications to level up professional development

Additionally, the organization plans to launch more content and courses in the next months.

This new resource is designed to empower bakers with knowledge, skills, and professional development opportunities. ASB members gain exclusive access to valuable industry resources and enjoy significant discounts on training courses. Users reportedly can easily search topics, learn at their own pace, and store certificates.

