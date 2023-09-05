The American Society of Baking (ASB) is inviting industry professionals to meet in Chicago in 2024 to celebrate the event’s 100th iteration.

On February 27-29, the association is inviting baking leaders to converge at the Hilton Chicago for educational programming, networking events, and more than 25 presentations on relevant topics for large-scale bakers. Commercial bakers and their spouses, equipment supplier representatives, and service providers are welcome to attend.

Registration is now open, and, according to ASB, the centennial anniversary is a chance to celebrate the group’s continued success and members' support, as well as further careers in the mass baking industry.

For more information about BakingTECH 2024 or to sign up, visit the conference registration page here.