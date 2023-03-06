Tapping its deep roster of culinarians, bakery technicians and industry experts, global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) is nurturing the food industry with the debut of a new online training and education platform, Rich’s Academy. Free to use, the platform helps in-store bakery foodservice professionals at all stages of their career build their skills, tap into industry trends and insights, and take courses that qualify for continuing education credits or units from accrediting organizations. Rich’s Academy launches with a spotlight on four key industry segments, including in-store bakery.

“Rich’s Academy was an idea born during the pandemic,” said Jamie McKeon, senior vice president, demand creation, Rich Products. “As a trusted partner, we needed to create a digital way to continue to deliver innovative solutions and enhanced value to our customers. What resulted is a fantastic resource that will provide ongoing training, skilled instruction and menu innovation to in-store bakery foodservice professionals everywhere, especially as the industry grows and evolves.”

Key elements of the Rich’s Academy online learning experience include:



Continuing Education, Courses and Training

Rich’s Bakery Academy helps professionals master cake decorating skills alongside Rich’s own talented bakery technicians, among other skills, for free. Programs range from “Cake Icing Basics,” to “Baking 101,” “Flower Designs,” and “Time Saving & Production Tips” for cake decorating. Training is customized to the level of the online learner, for example breaking down cake decorating borders instruction from beginner to intermediate and advanced.

Professionals can also stay up to date and on-trend with current standards and expand their culinary skills and meet continuing education credit requirements at their convenience with accredited courses and training materials. Examples include “Breads Around the World” and “Smart Seasoning: Salt,” accredited by the American Culinary Federation.

Insights and Trends

Rich’s Academy includes access to industry-leading research and insight, benefiting from Rich’s world-class research department and the direct input of its bakery and culinary teams.

Culinary Live: Live Event Series

Rich’s Academy also features Culinary Live, a webinar series sharing on-trend applications, culinary inspiration and product information, with the opportunity for live instruction if it fits the learner’s schedule, or the option for an on-demand video thereafter. Example content includes “Parbaked to Perfection,” which delves into the world of Parbaked Breads and Rolls.

With its innovative and engaging curriculum, the new programming from Rich’s Academy is set to become the go-to resource for anyone in the food industry, particularly in-store operators looking to take their technical and leadership skills to the next level.

For more information or to enroll in Rich’s Academy, visit the website at RichsAcademy.com.