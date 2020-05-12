Reading Bakery Systems launches online seminar series to drive industry education and process improvement

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has launched a new way to educate customers during the COVID‐19 quarantine. The RBS Virtual Snack Seminar Series will offer informational webinars focused on innovations in processing technologies and snack products presented by subject matter experts.

“With travel on‐hold and industry events cancelled, there is a greater need for virtual customer support, engagement and education. We are pleased to be able to serve the snack food industry by offering technical expertise from key members of the RBS team,” said Shawn Moye, vice president of sales, RBS. “The RBS Virtual Snack Seminar Series will prove to be invaluable by keeping our customers up to date on industry trends, and new technology to help improve their operations.”

The RBS Virtual Snack Seminar Series will be comprised of individual webinars that focus on industry trends, specific challenges with various snack industry applications and the technologies to solve those issues. The initial three seminars in the series have been scheduled. The details of each seminar are below:

Topic: Innovations in Healthy Sheeted Baked Snacks Date/Time: May 19, 2020, 11am EST

Presenter: Ken Zvoncheck, Director of Process Technology

Description: This webinar will focus on the rapidly growing baked crisp snack category and the equipment needed to produce these snacks.

Topic: New Emithermic Oven for Better Baking of Biscuits and Cookies Date/Time: May 28, 2020, 3pm GMT+2 / 9am EST

Presenter: Joe Pocevicius, Sales Manager, Europe

Description: Join this webinar to learn how to achieve a more balanced bake, better energy‐ efficiency, and more effective use of radiant heat in the baking process.

Topic: Continuous Mixing for Snack Foods: Why Continuous Mixing may be a better choice for your operation

Date/Time: June 9, 2020, 11am EST

Presenter: Jim Warren, Vice President, Exact Mixing, RBS

Description: This webinar we’ll discuss how continuous mixing addresses your manufacturing challenges, what industry segments have embraced continuous mixing, and why continuous mixing may be a better choice than batch mixing for your operation.

For more information on the RBS Virtual Snack Seminar Series, including registration, please visit: https://www.readingbakery.com/rbs-introduces-its-virtual-snack-seminar-series.html