Grain Foods Foundation (GFF), an organization committed to advocating for grains equality using science-based evidence, is excited to announce the hire of Stephanie Ludlum as deputy executive director of project management.

In her role, Ludlum will work alongside the executive director and GFF consultants to execute the four key pillars outlined in GFF’s 2023-2026 strategic plan: communication, research, revenue, and experts. Her contributions will play a vital role in leading the organization’s vision, mission, and strategic goals.

“I am honored to join the team of experts at Grain Foods Foundation under the encouraging leadership of Erin Ball,” said Ludlum. “I look forward to guiding science-based research and messaging to educate nutrition professionals and consumers on the vital role all grain foods play in maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle.”

Bringing an extensive background in communications, operations, and strategic planning, Ludlum has over 20 years of experience working with the public, private, and non-profit sectors, including organizations focused on professional services, healthcare, education, and technology.

“It is a privilege to welcome Stephanie to the GFF team,” said Erin Ball, executive director of Grain Foods Foundation. “Stephanie’s history of success across numerous industries highlights her professional energy and ability to empower organizations to meet their goals. I have no doubt she will quickly become integral to GFF’s operations and help us advance our mission and goals.”