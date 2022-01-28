The Grain Foods Foundation (GFF) is proud to announce that Erin E. Ball, longtime Director of Public Relations and Science for the Foundation, has accepted the position of acting executive director after a unanimous endorsement from GFF’s board of directors. Ms. Ball will be assuming her new role immediately from Christine Cochran, a longtime mentor, colleague, and friend.

“When the position first became available, we quickly agreed that there was really no one better to fill the role,” said Mike Gude of Sosland Publishing and GFF board member. “Erin is deeply familiar with the industry and has been at the forefront of GFFs most successful research and public outreach campaigns. We are all looking forward to watching her lead GFF to greater heights."

Ms. Ball joined GFF in February 2013 and has since become an superior leader and strategist who has successfully forwarded science-based messaging to health and nutrition communicators and consumers. Since joining the Foundation, she has expanded GFF’s Scientific Advisory Board to include several top nutrition experts and partnered with many registered dietitians, to elevate the Foundation as an industry thought leader, and preside over the implementation of multi-year research and programming initiatives.

“I am eager to start this new chapter with GFF and excited to build on GFF’s successes,” said Ms. Ball when asked about the new role. She continued, “The nutrition education that is firmly rooted in science provided through the Grain Foods Foundation has led to positive conversation surrounding the health benefits of all grain foods. I look forward to continuing the message that every American needs grain foods to maintain a healthy, balanced diet.”

For more information about the Foundation, research findings, and the grain foods’ role in a healthful diet, visit www.GrainFoodsFoundation.org.