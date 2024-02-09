On this week's Fun Friday, two holidays, so to speak, are converging: the Super Bowl is this Sunday, February 11, and Valentine's Day is coming up this Wednesday, February 14.

Super Bowl news

Snacks will win the Super Bowl

Snack brands are lining up for the Super Bowl, with stalwarts M&M's, Doritos, and Pringles joined by occasional Big Gamers Oreo and Reese’s and newcomers Nerds and Drumstick. They’re set to outscore other categories again this year according to System1 Group, which found snacks registered the greatest brand impact over the past four Big Games because their ads prioritize five fundamental triggers of positive emotion.

“Snack brands are natural advertisers for the Super Bowl because who isn’t snacking while watching the game?” said Jon Evans, chief customer officer at System1. “The ads score big because they leverage creative features that capture the broad-beam attention of the right brain, which helps create memory structures to enhance long-term brand building.”

Chris Pratt is Mr. P: Pringles' 2024 Big Game ad spot shows his resemblance to the mustached character

Pringles is once again bringing the flavor and fun on America's most hyped gameday with its iconic mustached character and the release of its seventh consecutive Big Game ad spot, "Mr. P." From pet faces and latte foam to classic boardgame characters and football stars, fans have long spotted "the Pringles guy" (aka Mr. P) in the world around them, with over 30,000 posting their findings to social media. Inspired by these snacking sightings, Pringles is proving that Mr. P isn't just found on its classic cans, he can be seen in the most unexpected places and faces: including Hollywood 'stache sensation Chris Pratt.

Following the unveil of Pringles' social teaser, fans flooded social media speculating whose iconic mustache would grace the brand's Big Game commercial. All of the "Chris-ps" were revealed once a source very close to Pratt tipped off the press: bestselling author and advocate Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt confirmed her husband as the man behind the 'stache on Instagram.

The spot shows fans what happens when megastar actor and producer, Chris Pratt, notices a similarity between himself and his favorite flavor icon, Mr. P. Just like his fans, once he sees the "unCANny" resemblance, he can't unsee it. It isn't until Pratt is offered the movie role of a lifetime—starring as Mr. P—that he realizes the mustached character truly is everywhere, even in himself.

The :30 second spot—brought to life by Grey New York—will air during the first quarter and be supported with a fully integrated campaign including PR, digital, retail marketing, influence and social media.

Reese's fans scream "YES!" for Caramel Big Cup in Big Game ad

When the news broke that Reese's brand was changing its iconic peanut butter cups, fans were left screaming, "NOOOOOOOOOOO!" And who could blame them? No one likes it when something perfect changes. But what if you perfected perfection? Enter Reese's Caramel Big Cup.

For the first time in a Big Cup, Reese's is layering gooey caramel into its peanut butter cups—an upgrade to the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter.

To introduce this game-changing confection, the Reese's brand will return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 2020 with a :30s spot, produced by Erich & Kallman. Narrated by Reese's super fan, Will Arnett, six neighborhood friends are taken on an emotional rollercoaster as they gather for the Big Game. As they gear-up for kick-off, the group hears of changes coming to their Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and pandemonium ensues. The exaggerated, yet relatable reactions only stop when it's revealed that Reese's isn't changing, it's just getting an upgrade with the introduction of the ultimate trio of chocolate, peanut butter and caramel.

To help prep for the Big Game, Reese's and DoorDash will be delivering Reese's Caramel Big Cups directly to consumers' doors. From February 5 through February 11, fans in select cities will get their hands on a free Reese's Caramel Big Cup with every DashMart order on DoorDash. Quantities are limited and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

For those in Las Vegas, the Reese's brand is also upping the ante as an official partner of Shaq's Fun House. At the star-studded event taking place on Friday, February 9, Big Game goers will experience a jaw-dropping activation with stilt walkers, clowns and circus performers parading about, handing out Reese's Caramel Big Cups to all attendees. If your invite got lost in the mail, don't worry: you can grab Reese's Caramel Big Cup at Hershey's Chocolate World in the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Super Bowl, Valentine's Day consumer spending

American shoppers spend more than $23.9 billion on Valentine's Day, and $14.6 billion on the Super Bowl every year, according to the NRF. In its January Consumer Digest, 84.51°, the retail data science, insights, and media company helping Kroger and its partners create customer-centric shopper journeys, dives into consumer spending habits for these two February holidays.

Draft Picks for Super Bowl Snacks: According to 84.51°’s January Consumer Digest, 66% of those surveyed are planning to celebrate this year, and chips & dips are the most popular party food on the menu:

73% are serving chips & dips

52% are serving pizza

45% are serving alcoholic beverages

37% are serving fruits and vegetables

37% are serving premade appetizers

Shoppers are most heavily influenced by household requests (51%), deals in their store (43%) and items available in the physical store (35%), followed by recipes (33%) and items already in the kitchen (27%).

Valentine’s Day Vibes: Love is in the air for some shoppers, while 27% have no plans to celebrate the holiday on Feb. 14, according to the January Consumer Digest.

For those who do intend to spread the love, here’s whom they’re shopping for:

54% buying for spouse/Significant others

32% buying for children

11% buying for pets

10% buying for other relatives

9% buying for themselves

Consumers will find gift inspiration through mass retail stores (52%), online searches (37%), and grocery stores (33%).

Nerds reveals Big Game ad plus its mystery star

Nerds has officially revealed its first-ever Big Game spot. The campaign kicked off with a teaser video featuring actor and artist Addison Rae using her dancing chops to teach a mystery student dance moves for an appearance in the ad.

The ad reveals a brand new Nerds character: it’s a Nerds Gummy being coached—someone quite literally new to the scene—that’s been hard at work in the dance studio all along. Nerds Gummy is made in the likeness of fan-favorite Nerds Gummy Clusters.

The ad is designed to bring new energy to the Nerds brand, while spotlighting Gummy Clusters. And as a brand rooted in pop culture it’s only fitting to borrow inspiration from a legendary movie in Flashdance and a dance icon in Addison Rae.

Watch the ad here.





Valentine's Day news

Papa Murphy’s HeartBaker Pizza

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has announced the anticipated return of the HeartBaker Pizza nationwide through Wednesday, February 14.

Each year, pizza fans reportedly look forward to the return of the HeartBaker Pizza, created with Papa Murphy's fresh dough, made-from-scratch daily, topped with traditional red sauce, 100% whole-milk mozzarella cheese that's grated fresh daily (or dairy-free cheese, in available markets), and the option of adding pepperoni, all for only $11 ($14 in Alaska). The pizza has been a part of the brand's Valentine's Day tradition for almost 20 years.

Galentine's Day with Kellanova: Love at first bite

In celebration of the unofficial holiday celebrating female friendship, Kellanova is highlight ways to celebrate food and friendship on February 13. Sarah Reinecke, vice president marketing, portable wholesome snacks, shares how to make the most of a snacking board with favorites like Pringles, Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats, Pop-Tarts, and more on Kellanova's company blog.

Galentine's Day, the unofficial holiday that celebrates female friendship on February 13, is a great occasion to show appreciation for your best friends. And what better way to do that than with an easy snacking board featuring consumers' favorite Kellanova snacks and treats? A snacking board is a great way to enjoy a variety of flavors and textures, and they can be customized to suit preferences and occasion. They can be as simple or elaborate as consumers' would like them to be.

"A Galentine's Day snacking board is a great way to put food at the center of the fun with your closest friends," said Reinecke. "Pairing a few sweet and salty snacks with your favorite meats and cheeses paired with your favorite beverage makes for a fabulous gathering."

Love lost, DUMPlings found: P.F. Chang's unveils special promotion for the broken-hearted

February, the month of love or the month of heartbreak? P.F. Chang's, the global fusion restaurant, is here to turn the tables and transform Valentine's breakup tears into triumphant cheers for the freedom of the single life. A breakup text is now the golden ticket to free DUMPlings at P.F. Chang’s this month as the brand unveils a new program that spreads a little joy through a free six-count of dumplings for the broken-hearted.

Amid heart-shaped chocolates and romantic rendezvous, Valentine's Day can sometimes be downright stressful. Recent statistics reveal that a significant number of couples find themselves on the rocks during this emotionally charged month. According to Bumble, 19% of people have experienced a breakup around Valentine’s Day. While P.F. Chang’s hosts many couples for Valentine’s dates, the brand wants to treat fans who are in need of some heartbreak comfort food. Newly single consumers can text 855-697-6181 with CHANGSDUMPLINGS and their breakup story or screenshot to receive instructions for redeeming a six count of shrimp or pork dumplings in restaurant or via delivery.

Forget about limiting yourself to just one day; consumers have the rest of February to savor free dumplings and bask in the glory of their newfound relationship status, especially on February 21: National Break Up Day. P.F. Chang's invites consumers to ditch the heartbreak blues, submit that breakup text, get on the dating apps, and live their best lives. At the end of the day, dumplings are better than your ex. For more information including terms and conditions, visit pfchangs.com/offers/breakupdumplings.