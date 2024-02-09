Rule Breaker Snacks, a line of soft-baked brownies and blondies, are intended to give parents a better-for-you option in giving their kids lunchtime and snack-time treats.

According to the company, the brownies and blondies balance a BFY recipe (all are vegan, gluten-free, and free of all top 11 allergens) with good taste. The items are made with chickpeas, giving them a decent amount of protein and fiber. What’s more, chickpeas’ status as a sustainable crop reportedly makes the snacks better for the planet.

The producer recommends the snacks be stashed into lunchboxes, brought to classrooms as a shared treat, put out for party guests, tucked into a gym bag for workout fuel, or used as an ice cream topping.

Rule Breaker Snacks is a certified woman-owned business. Additionally, all of the brownies and blondies are made in the U.S.