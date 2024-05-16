CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, has announced the launch of Well Market, a new store brand consumables line featuring snacks, beverages, and groceries.

“Our goal at CVS Health is to be the most consumer-centric health care solutions company. Through this repositioning and expansion of our food and beverage portfolio, we are doing more by providing new nutritious options our customers crave,” says Musab Balbale, chief merchandising officer for CVS Health. “From the easy-to-understand packaging to the delicious snacks themselves, our customers can feel great about consuming Well Market products as part of their individual wellness goals.”

Well Market brings 40 new snacks, beverages, and groceries to the shelves of CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide and on CVS.com starting today, and will continue rolling out through the end of the year. In addition, the existing Gold Emblem, Gold Emblem abound, and Big Chill product lines will be brought under the Well Market umbrella over time.

Reportedly crafted by experts and taste-tested by food lovers, the Well Market line offers a fusion of nutrition options and flavors. With options ranging from bold and spicy to sweet and savory, such as Turmeric Curry Trail Mi, Sea Salt Rustic Plantain Chips, and Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Cashews, Well Market’s flavors are designed to cater to diverse taste preferences.

According to CVS, it is also revolutionizing the way flavors are introduced, such as the first-to-market line of flavor-infused sprouted almonds, including Salt & Vinegar, Zesty Dill Pickle, and Maple Cinnamon, with each flavor infused during the sprouting process. This technique reportedly not only enhances the taste and keeps hands clean but sprouting may help the body digest nutrients found in the almonds more easily, helping customers get the most out of every bite.

Well Market offers products intended to reflect the trends and flavors customers want and features a selection of products that contain no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colors, and contain 0 grams of trans fats. Whether customers have specific dietary needs or preferences like vegan, gluten-free, or keto, are seeking options to meet a wide variety of wellness goals, or are simply looking to satisfy a craving for something more indulgent, Well Market caters to personal taste preferences and individual needs.

“We anticipate consumer preferences, and the creation of Well Market is no exception,” says Mike Wier, vice president of store brands for CVS Health. “Well Market offers exciting new options for consumers to explore their taste preferences and nutritional needs. Crave-worthy snacks can be part of a balanced lifestyle, and that’s what we help our customers achieve at CVS Pharmacy.”

With over 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, accessing delicious snacks is said to be convenient and effortless. Most items in the Well Market line are priced between $2.99 to $8.99 and are covered with the company’s 100% money-back guarantee. Aligned with the company’s goal of ensuring all store brand packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable, and compostable by 2030, existing Gold Emblem and Gold Emblem abound nut products currently in non-recyclable composite canisters will transition to recyclable PET jars under the Well Market label.

New Well Market products launching this year include: Probiotic-Boosted Dried Prunes, Dried Pineapple-Passion Fruit Bites, Dried Mango Bites, Jalapeno Roasted In-Shell Pistachios, No-Shell Pistachios, Vanilla-Flavored Honey Roasted Pecans, Maple Cinnamon Flavor-Infused Almonds, Salt & Vinegar Flavor-Infused Almonds, Zesty Dill Pickle Flavor-Infused Almonds, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Almonds, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Cashews, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Pistachios, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Peanuts, Dark Chocolate Lightly Dipped Trio, Salted Caramel Trail Mix Bites, Banana Nut Trail Mix Bites, Chocolate Hazelnut Trail Mix Bites, Blueberry Pomegranate Trail Mix Bites, Asian Snack Blend Snack Mix, Apple Crisp Trail Mix, Mexican Street Corn Snack Mix, Oatmeal Crunch Trail Mix, Turmeric Curry Trail Mix, Peanut Butter & Caramel Probiotic-Boosted Popcorn, Ghee & Pink Salt Popcorn, Olive Oil & Sea Salt, White Cheddar Popcorn, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Multigrain Tortilla Chips, Sea Salt Veggie Straws, Ranch Veggie Straws, Sea Salt Rustic Plantain Chips, Everything Bagel Gluten-Free Pita Chips, Fruity-Cereal Gluten-Free Cookies, Chocolate Chip Gluten-Free Cookies, Super Fruit Protein-Boosted Granola, Dark Chocolate Protein-Boosted Granola, Cinnamon Goji Protein-Boosted Oatmeal, Berry Vanilla Protein-Boosted Oatmeal, Purified Alkaline Water, Raspberry Lemonade Hydrate & Glow Drink Mix, and Cocoa Cinnamon Focus Drink Mix.

