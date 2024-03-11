Each year, the American Bakers Association engages with a charity located near the site of its 2024 Convention, inviting attendees to roll up their sleeves and help in an interactive charity session. At this year’s convention, taking place April 14-17 in Scottsdale, the ABA’s Bakers Give Back Community Service Initiative will benefit Phoenix Rescue Mission, an organization committed to addressing homelessness, drug addiction, and trauma in the Phoenix area.

Founded in 1952, the charitable organization was founded by LeRoy Davidson (a 28-year-old house painter), and Jimmy and Grace Carr, a local couple. After recognizing the need for resources and comfort for people living on the streets of the city, the trio founded the then-named Phoenix Gospel Mission. More than seven decades later, the organization has grown and continues to serve people in need.

The ABA reports that with the 2024 Bakers Give Back, participants will gather on Monday, April 15 to pack more than 1000 hygiene kits—or “hope totes” for the local non-housed population. Lunch will be served as contributors work; participation for the event is included in ABA Convention registration. Baker attendees interested in donating shelf-stable packaged items to the mission’s intake facility are invited to email the ABA to learn more.

Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery is proud to be among the sponsors for the 2024 Bakers Give Back initiative and luncheon. Other sponsors include Lallemand, a producer of yeast and other specialty ingredients for bakery production; and IFF (International Flavors and Fragrances), a company that offers flavorings, enzymes, and other solutions.

Learn more about the ABA Convention or register here.

