The American Bakers Association's (ABA) Membership has approved the organization’s new slate of officers during the All Membership Meeting at ABA’s Annual Convention.

The Chair of the 2022–2024 ABA Board of Directors will be longtime ABA Member and baking industry leader Cordia Harrington, founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries.

“I have had the privilege of serving on the Executive Committee for the past six years and to witness firsthand the dedication and thoughtful leadership that is required to serve in this role,” said Harrington. “As I step into the position, I am committed to continuing the work of my predecessors to promote the growth and success of the ABA membership and the commercial baking industry.”

Brad Alexander, COO of Flowers Foods, has served in the position of ABA chair for the past two years and now transitions to the role of immediate past chair.

“Brad has done an excellent job leading ABA during the most challenging two years for our industry,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “I look forward to Cordia’s strong leadership as we continue to navigate this new business environment and serve the industry at the highest level.”

"I'd also like to recognize the incredible leadership of ABA's board of directors," added MacKie. "Their insight and guidance are critical, now more than ever."

The 2022-2024 Slate of Officers was approved by the Membership:

Chair: Cordia Harrington, founder & CEO, Crown Bakeries

1st vice chair: William Quigg, president, Richmond Baking

2nd vice chair: Joe Turano, president, Turano Baking Co.

Treasurer: Brian LeComte, president & COO, Gold Medal Bakery

Immediate past chair: Bradley Alexander, COO, Flowers Foods

“The next two years will be significant ones as we come together for the largest baking industry event in the Western Hemisphere - IBIE 2022; continue navigating significant workforce and supply chain challenges, among others; and strive to maintain a strong presence with our elected leaders as they develop policy impacting baking business,” said Harrington. “The active engagement of ABA members is critical to our success.”