The American Bakers Association (ABA) announced that over a third of 2023 U.S. EPA Energy Star certifications for superior energy performance are baking member facilities.

"The commercial baking industry’s continued commitment to the Energy Star program underscores the significant role our members, and the industry at large, play in leading the way toward a more sustainable future," said ABA president and CEO Eric Dell.

In 2023, the EPA recognized 103 U.S. manufacturing plants for their respective sectors' top 25% energy efficiency. ABA member facilities are prominent among these achievers, continuing the trend from previous years. The collective efforts of these plants prevented more than 8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, showcasing the significant impact of energy-efficient practices.

“ABA continues to work closely with the EPA to promote best practices and recognize the baking industry's achievements in environmental stewardship," said Rasma Zvaners, ABA's vice president of government relations.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is breathing new life into energy efficient domestic manufacturing, and industry partners like those recognized today are leading the way,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These Energy Star certified plants demonstrate that cutting the embodied carbon of our industrial products through energy efficiency doesn’t just make environmental sense, it makes economic sense.”

Energy Star-certified plants have implemented various energy efficiency projects and management practices to reduce their energy use. For example, Bimbo Bakeries USA, an ABA member, has installed advanced controls and high-efficiency burners in ovens, oxidizers, and boilers and expanded investments in metering systems for real-time monitoring and control of energy usage.

Manufacturing plants earn Energy Star certification by scoring at least 75 out of 100 on the EPA's energy performance indicators. This signifies they are more energy-efficient than 75% of similar facilities nationwide. The certification is available for 21 manufacturing sectors, including commercial bakeries.



ENERGY STAR Certified Baking Plants

*Represents first-time certification



Alabama:

Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co. - Commercial bread and roll baking

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix - Commercial bread and roll baking

Holsum Bakery of Tolleson - Commercial bread and roll baking

Mesa Organic Baking Co. - Commercial bread and roll baking

Arkansas:

Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville - Commercial bread and roll baking

California:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Escondido - Commercial bread and roll baking

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo - Commercial bread and roll baking

Colorado:

Canyon Bakehouse, Johnstown - Commercial bread and roll baking*

Georgia:

Flowers Bakery of Suwanee - Commercial bread and roll baking*

Illinois:

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit - Cookie and cracker baking

Kentucky:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., London - Commercial bread and roll baking

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton - Cookie & cracker baking

Maine:

Lepage Bakeries Park Street, Lewiston - Commercial bread and roll baking

Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls - Commercial bread and roll baking

Nevada:

Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson - Commercial bread and roll baking

New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn - Commercial bread and roll baking

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean - Commercial bread and roll baking

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda - Cookie & cracker baking

North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia - Commercial bread and roll baking

Ohio:

Bimbo QSR Ohio, Airport, Zanesville - Commercial bread and roll baking

Bimbo QSR Ohio, Eastpointe, Zanesville - Commercial bread and roll baking

Klosterman Baking Company, Springboro - Commercial bread and roll baking

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati - Commercial bread and roll baking

Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading - Commercial bread and roll baking

Tennessee:

Crown Bakeries, Nashville - Commercial bread and roll baking

Crown Bakeries, Dickson - Commercial bread and roll baking

Texas:

Flowers Baking Co. of Houston - Commercial bread and roll baking

Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler - Commercial bread and roll baking

Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso - Commercial bread and roll baking

Leeland Baking Co., Houston - Commercial bread and roll baking*



Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City - Commercial bread and roll baking

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Ogden - Cookie and cracker baking

Virginia:

Lynchburg Organic Baking Co. - Commercial bread and roll baking

Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk - Commercial bread and roll baking

Wisconsin:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Oconomowoc - Commercial bread and roll baking

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse - Commercial bread and roll baking



