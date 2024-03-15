The American Bakers Association (ABA) announced that over a third of 2023 U.S. EPA Energy Star certifications for superior energy performance are baking member facilities.
"The commercial baking industry’s continued commitment to the Energy Star program underscores the significant role our members, and the industry at large, play in leading the way toward a more sustainable future," said ABA president and CEO Eric Dell.
In 2023, the EPA recognized 103 U.S. manufacturing plants for their respective sectors' top 25% energy efficiency. ABA member facilities are prominent among these achievers, continuing the trend from previous years. The collective efforts of these plants prevented more than 8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, showcasing the significant impact of energy-efficient practices.
“ABA continues to work closely with the EPA to promote best practices and recognize the baking industry's achievements in environmental stewardship," said Rasma Zvaners, ABA's vice president of government relations.
“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is breathing new life into energy efficient domestic manufacturing, and industry partners like those recognized today are leading the way,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These Energy Star certified plants demonstrate that cutting the embodied carbon of our industrial products through energy efficiency doesn’t just make environmental sense, it makes economic sense.”
Energy Star-certified plants have implemented various energy efficiency projects and management practices to reduce their energy use. For example, Bimbo Bakeries USA, an ABA member, has installed advanced controls and high-efficiency burners in ovens, oxidizers, and boilers and expanded investments in metering systems for real-time monitoring and control of energy usage.
Manufacturing plants earn Energy Star certification by scoring at least 75 out of 100 on the EPA's energy performance indicators. This signifies they are more energy-efficient than 75% of similar facilities nationwide. The certification is available for 21 manufacturing sectors, including commercial bakeries.
ENERGY STAR Certified Baking Plants
*Represents first-time certification
Alabama:
- Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co. - Commercial bread and roll baking
Arizona:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Holsum Bakery of Tolleson - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Mesa Organic Baking Co. - Commercial bread and roll baking
Arkansas:
- Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville - Commercial bread and roll baking
California:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Escondido - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo - Commercial bread and roll baking
Colorado:
- Canyon Bakehouse, Johnstown - Commercial bread and roll baking*
Georgia:
- Flowers Bakery of Suwanee - Commercial bread and roll baking*
Illinois:
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit - Cookie and cracker baking
Kentucky:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., London - Commercial bread and roll baking
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton - Cookie & cracker baking
Maine:
- Lepage Bakeries Park Street, Lewiston - Commercial bread and roll baking
Minnesota:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls - Commercial bread and roll baking
Nevada:
- Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson - Commercial bread and roll baking
New York:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean - Commercial bread and roll baking
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda - Cookie & cracker baking
North Carolina:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia - Commercial bread and roll baking
Ohio:
- Bimbo QSR Ohio, Airport, Zanesville - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Bimbo QSR Ohio, Eastpointe, Zanesville - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Klosterman Baking Company, Springboro - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati - Commercial bread and roll baking
Pennsylvania:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading - Commercial bread and roll baking
Tennessee:
- Crown Bakeries, Nashville - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Crown Bakeries, Dickson - Commercial bread and roll baking
Texas:
- Flowers Baking Co. of Houston - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Flowers Baking Co. of El Paso - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Leeland Baking Co., Houston - Commercial bread and roll baking*
Utah:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City - Commercial bread and roll baking
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Ogden - Cookie and cracker baking
Virginia:
- Lynchburg Organic Baking Co. - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk - Commercial bread and roll baking
Wisconsin:
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Oconomowoc - Commercial bread and roll baking
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse - Commercial bread and roll baking
For more information about ABA's sustainability initiatives and the Energy Star program, visit: