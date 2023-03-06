According to the American Bakers Association (ABA), member facilities represent 39 of the 86 manufacturing plants recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for their energy performance in 2022. Every baking facility awarded ENERGY STAR certification is a member of the ABA. Only plants in the top 25% of energy performance nationwide can earn the ENERGY STAR.

“The baking sector’s strong participation in the ENERGY STAR program exemplifies their commitment to their communities and their sustainability goals,” says Rasma Zvaners, ABA's vice president of regulatory and technical services. “In 2022, ABA Members’ avoided 138 million metric tons of greenhouse gasses compared to bakeries performing at an average level of energy efficiency.”

“Industrial leadership in energy efficiency is critical to achieving our nation’s climate goals,” says EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The savings from ENERGY STAR certified plants demonstrate how energy efficiency is both helping our manufacturing sector reduce costs and propelling America’s transition to a clean energy future.”

View the list of ENERGY STAR Commercial Bread and Roll Baking, Cookie & Cracker Baking certified manufacturing plants in 2022.