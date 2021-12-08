Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: The only thing better than a box full of fresh doughnuts in the morning is the all-new Pop-Tarts doughnut-inspired lineup, perfect for breakfast on-the-go anytime the doughnut craving strikes. Pop-Tarts is releasing two new flavors that take inspiration from two American classics: Boston Creme Donuts and Apple Fritters. From the doughnut line to the toaster, each flavor features a flaky crust, icing, and a beloved doughnut-inspired filling.

Frosted Boston Creme Pop-Tarts have a custard-flavored filling and are topped with chocolatey icing, and Frosted Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts have an apple-flavored filling and are topped with white string icing to mimic the classic apple fritter style.

The Boston Creme and Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts will be available at the end of December 2021 in an 8-count box for an SRP of $2.99 at retailers nationwide.

But the innovations don't stop there! These new flavors join Pop-Tarts recently announced seasonal offerings:

Limited-edition Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts, a seasonal favorite featuring hilarious printed holiday "fails" designs, are currently on shelves and selling out fast.

The previously announced Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts, a flaky, buttery-yellow crust, reminiscent of an Eggo waffle, with a sweet, maple-flavored filling and white icing topped with a waffle-like grid pattern made from yellow-string icing, are now arriving in-stores, perfect for those holiday mornings where you can't decide between an Eggo Waffle and your favorite Pop-Tarts.

For more information and to stay in the know on all things Pop-Tarts, follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



