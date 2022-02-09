Tate & Lyle PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Dawn Allen to the position of chief financial officer, and to the board of Tate & Lyle, taking effect May 16, 2022.

Dawn Allen joins Tate & Lyle from Mars, Incorporated where she has been global CFO & VP, global transformation since 2020. Prior to that, during a 25-year career at Mars, she has held a number of senior financial roles in Europe and the US including global divisional CFO, food, drinks, and multisales and regional CFO Wrigley Americas.

Nick Hampton, chief executive said: "I am delighted to welcome Dawn to Tate & Lyle. With over two decades of experience in the global food industry and a proven track record of financial leadership, Dawn is an outstanding addition to our executive team. I very much look forward to working with her and continuing to drive our growth agenda as Tate & Lyle enters a new chapter as a focused global food and beverage solutions business.

Gerry Murphy, chairman, said: “Dawn’s extensive financial, commercial, and international experience will be of great value to Tate & Lyle and she is a very welcome addition to our Board.”

