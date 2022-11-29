US Foods Holding Corp., one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, announced that Dave Flitman will become chief executive officer (CEO) effective Jan. 5, 2023. Flitman will also be a member of the US Foods board of directors (the “board”).

Flitman brings to the company a wealth of global business leadership, executive management skills, and extensive commercial distribution experience, along with significant expertise in operational excellence, supply chain, and general management with more than 35 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution across multiple industries, including food distribution.

“After a thoughtful and thorough search for the future leader of our great company, I am thrilled that Dave Flitman will join US Foods as chief executive officer and a member of our talented board,” said Bob Dutkowsky, executive chairman, US Foods. “Dave is a highly accomplished executive who brings an impressive combination of CEO, supply chain and commercial experience, and a proven track record of driving operational excellence, profitable growth, shareholder returns, and a people-centric, high-performing culture. On behalf of our board, I am delighted to welcome Dave to the US Foods team."

“This is a perfect time to join US Foods,” said Flitman. “It’s an honor and a privilege to lead US Foods into the future, alongside its talented 28,000 associates. I look forward to building on the current momentum the team has built in executing the company’s long-range plan, driving operational excellence, creating value for our customers and shareholders and fostering a culture where associates thrive.”

Since April 2021, Flitman has served as president and chief executive officer of Builders FirstSource, the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services with annual revenues of approximately $23 billion. He was president and CEO at BMC Stock Holdings prior to the merger of the two companies. In these roles, he led his teams to consistently deliver industry-leading growth and profitability, exceed merger-related synergies in less than half the committed time and generate significant returns for shareholders.

Importantly, Flitman brings to the company significant knowledge and experience in the food distribution industry. From 2015 to 2018, he was president and CEO of Performance Foodservice, the largest segment of Performance Food Group, a U.S. foodservice distribution company.

Prior to that, he served as chief operating officer and president, USA & Latin America at Univar; senior executive vice president at Nalco; executive vice president and president, Water and Process Services at Ecolab; and president at Allegheny Power. Flitman began his career at DuPont where he spent two decades in various operational, commercial, and global business leadership positions.

In addition to his previous experience as a director of Builders FirstSource and BMC Stock Holdings, Flitman also has been a director since 2017 at Veritiv Corporation, a leading packaging distribution company, where he is currently a member of the Audit and Finance Committee and chair of the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University.

With a permanent CEO in place, Bob Dutkowsky will become non-executive chairman of the US Foods board of directors effective Jan. 5, 2023.

Andrew Iacobucci, interim CEO, will continue to lead US Foods until Flitman joins the company.

“I want to thank Andrew for his steadfast leadership over the past several months and as we finish the year,” said Dutkowsky. “In his interim role, he drove strong progress in executing our long-range plan as demonstrated in our third-quarter 2022 results.”