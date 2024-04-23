When they think of Pop-Tarts, most consumers associate the toaster pastry with breakfast time. However, a significant number of them (this writer included) have been known to snack on the items morning, noon, and late at night. The popularity of the Pop-Tart has inspired brand owner Kellanova to introduce new formats, and Jerry Seinfeld to tell a version of the story (somewhat fictionalized) about the food.

To learn about the fascinating evolution of the famous toaster pastry brand, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with a few experts from brand owner Kellanova:

Heidi Ray, senior director of Pop-Tarts brand marketing

Alex Sotiropoulos, senior associate brand manager for Pop-Tarts

Britt Williams, PWS portfolio Director, Kellanova Away From Home

Jenni Spinner: Could you please tell us a bit about the history of Pop-Tarts (the treat originally known as “Fruit Scones”)?

Heidi Ray: In the early 1960s, Kellogg learned that another company was test-marketing a toaster pastry, so the team enlisted “Doc” Joe Thompson and his research laboratory to create a product that exceeded consumer expectations. In late 1963, the cereal company approached Bill Post, manager of the Keebler Food Company’s cookie factory in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to help develop the pastry. Pop-Tarts officially launched in 1964 and hit store shelves nationwide by April 1965. The rest, as they say, is history. In the sixty years since then, and now under the Kellanova brand portfolio, Pop-Tarts has been both part of, and leading, culture by transforming toast and jam into a Crazy Good one-of-a-kind food that’s known and loved by millions.

JS: The toaster pastry started off with just a handful of flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon (my favorite), and Apple-Currant. How many flavors have there been in the six decades since those first four were introduced?

Alex Sotiropoulos: After launching with four flavors in September 1963, Kellogg had introduced 19 unique flavors of frosted Pop-Tarts by 1972. In the 50 years since that number has almost topped 100. We currently have more than 20 flavors available with new flavors introduced every year, including the recently launched Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake and the reintroduction of fan-favorite Frosted Strawberry Milkshake. We have also expanded beyond iconic toaster pastries and into new snacking occasions with the Pop-Tarts Bites lineup released in 2018 and the all-new Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers lineup introduced this spring.

JS: Many people might associate Pop-Tarts with the morning meal; could you talk about the snacking occasions during which consumers enjoy them outside of breakfast?

Britt Williams: Kellanova market research shows that 75% of Pop-Tarts consumption and 67% of Pop-Tarts Bites consumption occur in the morning but more than 60% of consumers have said they would eat Pop-Tarts in the afternoon. Thus, Kellanova and the Pop-Tarts brand realized there would be an opportunity to expand the Pop-Tarts occasion lens beyond just breakfast and into snacking occasions throughout the day, which has informed innovation of the Pop-Tarts format into pastry bites and crunchy poppers. The brand is also looking at a wider adult audience by targeting passion points instead of traditional demographic segments. Passion points give our brand-specific experiences to interact with and allow us to delight fans when they are most engaged.

JS: Pop-Tarts were at one point a cereal (R.I.P. Pop-Tarts Crunch). Could you please tell us about that, why it was retired, and are there any plans to bring it back?

HR: Pop-Tarts is a brand that is always looking to turn convention on its head, and since we first turned toast and jam into a Crazy Good toaster pastry, Pop-Tarts has been challenging everyday expectations. Pop-Tarts Crunch is an example of the ways we’ve put ingenious twists on familiar products like cereal throughout the years. We continually adapt to changing consumer needs and some flavors and formats in our innovation calendar are planned to be short-term. There are no current plans to bring back Pop-Tarts Crunch.

JS: Then, let’s talk about another Pop-Tarts innovation: Pop-Tarts Bites. How did that concept come about, and how has that product resonated with consumers?

AR: We recognized that consumers were craving a light, sweet treat to munch on while relaxing or taking a break. We launched Pop-Tarts Bites in 2018 to meet consumer demand, a convenient, bite-sized version of our iconic toaster pastry. This year, we took it another step further. Knowing that consumers also desire a sweet crunch, whether it’s a pre-lunch snack or late-afternoon pick-me-up.

JS: The ‘snackification’ of the Pop-Tarts brand continues with your latest innovation: Crunchy Poppers. Please tell us about that product, and why now is the time to release those to the world.

HR: This April, we launched Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers, the brand’s first-ever crunchy offering stuffed with a tasty filling and coated in frosting and sprinkles to help satisfy sweet and crunchy cravings, anytime and anywhere. Pop-Tarts is always looking to turn convention on its head, and now the brand is empowering snackers to embrace the crunch with the all-new Crunchy Poppers, a sweet snackable munch with a crunchy, tasty filling coated in frosting and sprinkles. Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers offer fans a light and indulgent choice for a crunchy afternoon munch. They are available in two Crazy Good flavors: Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch.

No matter what your day holds, Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are the ultimate no-prep, no-mess snack packed in individual pouches that will satisfy your sweet and crunchy cravings, anytime and anywhere. Pre-lunch desk snack? Check. Late-afternoon pick-me-up? Check, check.

New Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers began rolling out at retailers nationwide in April for an SRP of $3.99 per 5-count box and $6.59 per 10-count box. A Club 24ct variety pack and a 15ct variety pack are also available on Amazon.com and shipping to respective retailers for an SRP of $10.99. Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers will also be available in 2.1-oz bags for immediate consumption occasions at convenience stores and other away-from-home locations later this year for an SRP of $2.69.

JS: I’m excited about the upcoming Pop-Tarts movie; what can you tell us about that? Will there be Pop-Tarts served at the Unfrosted premiere?

HR: Unfrosted is the ultimate flattery; the film is the biggest fanfiction ever and yet another example of Pop-Tarts’ innovative legacy of challenging convention. Netflix and Jerry Seinfeld partnered to create a fantastical story about the creation of Pop-Tarts, that will be launched this May. Unlike many other branded films, Pop-Tarts did not sponsor the movie. Jerry Seinfeld made this film entirely based on his love for Pop-Tarts.

JS: Is there anything you’d like to add?

HR: Pop-Tarts are widely available wherever consumers need us – from vending machines to almost every type of retail store imaginable (in all different pack types). Pop-Tarts has additional formats (like Bites), but the core product hasn’t changed dramatically from the late 1960s, and that consistency and familiarity of our distinctive assets provide feelings of nostalgia for generations that continue to keep people coming back for more Pop-Tarts. Visit PopTarts.com to find the new snack at a store near you and follow @PopTartsUS on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest news.