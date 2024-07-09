In response to customer demand for single-serve packs, Love Corn is launching new multipacks in collaboration with Illumination’s Minions, just in time for the release of Despicable Me 4 in theaters.

Love Corn's Crunchy Corn snacks are made with simple ingredients, bold flavors, and crunch, per the brand. A popular snack in the Mediterranean diet, Love Corn is made with whole crunchy corn kernels (roasted right off the cob) and are under 90 calories, sugar-free, non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free & vegan-certified.

"As a mom, it’s tough to find snacks that my picky little eaters will love and that I feel good about giving them. We are excited to launch multipacks and offer individual portioned mini bags that are lunchbox friendly, perfect on the go, or after sports and for those ‘can I have a snack?’ moments. And now to make you smile even more, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Illumination’s Minions! These mischievous, family-friendly characters add the fun back into snacking!" says Missy McCloskey, co-founder, Love Corn.

The two new limited-edition Love Corn x Minions packs include:

Love Corn x Minions Sea Salt Multipack: The Sea Salt multipack includes five mini snack packs.

Love Corn x Minions Variety Pack: Includes nine mini snack packs with three different flavors.

Love Corn x Minions is available for purchase now at select Kroger, Target, HEB, and Thrive locations, and on Amazon.com.

