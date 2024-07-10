Fancypants has launched Chocolate Chip as the first gluten-free flavor. According to the company, chocolate chip is the brand’s number one seller and the most popular cookie flavor across all brands. Additionally, Fancypants conducted market research and found that brands that produce gluten-free cookies all have a chocolate chip cookie flavor, so it predicts that the gluten-free chocolate chip cookie flavor will become one of the top sellers.

Fancypants is Upcycled Certified and is using upcycled okara flour for its gluten-free cookies along with rice flour. Combining these two flours reportedly just the right amount of crispness for a nice and satisfying crunchy bite as okra flour can typically be a bit tougher than rice flour. Fancypants always prioritizes using U.S.-made products when it can, so both the rice and okara flour are from California. These flours are both naturally gluten-free, are non-GMO project verified, and nut free, all requirements for Fancypants to use. In keeping with its emphasis on use of premium, high-quality ingredients, the gluten-free chocolate chip flavor has the same butter, semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, sugar, and vanilla flavoring as its original Chocolate Chip cookies.

As one of the first upcycled cookies, Fancypants is dedicated to building a high-quality brand that is tackling sustainability and keeping the environment top of mind. The brand is non-GMO verified, kosher-dairy certified and completely free from peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame. With a commitment to being zero waste, Fancypants turns any cookies that get broken during the process of its production cycle into renewable energy via its partnership with Farm Powered. This food waste is converted into carbon-negative renewable natural gas to cleanly power farms in Massachusetts. Fancypants packaging also is fully recyclable via its partnership with How2Recycle.

Fancypants is a women-owned brand, founded in 2004 by Maura Duggan, who evolved the company from a decorative cookie company in Massachusetts to a premium CPG cookie line that launched in December 2023. Fancypants is inspired by the homemade cookies Duggan made with her grandmother after school. The flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate, Oatmeal Raisin, S’Mores and Salted Caramel. In the first seven months of launching the CPG line, Fancypants has debuted in over 1,500 retailers including Central Market, Gelson’s, and Mother’s Market at a suggested retail price of $5.99 per bag. 3-packs online are sold at $19.99 and 6-packs at $34.99.

Related: Antonina's Gluten-Free Bakery debuts Double Chocolate Brownies