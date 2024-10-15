Chips Ahoy! is bringing back a flavor for the first time in 8+ years: Chips Ahoy! Hot Cocoa. It will roll out to all major U.S. retailers that carry Chips Ahoy! this week.

The new flavor adds a twist on a winter classic. The cookie is baked with real cocoa and reportedly includes a creamy chocolatey center and marshmallow chips. It can even be served warm—consumers can check the back of the pack for heating instructions.

“We know that our consumers love limited editions treats especially for the holidays, so we wanted to bring back a classic this season. Our Holiday Edition Hot Cocoa Cookies take a twist on the beloved winter treat and we hope everyone loves it," says Jainette Quinones, Chips Ahoy! brand manager of innovation.

Suggested retail price for the cookie varies by retailer, but can be found at Target for $6.69.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.