Tous les Jours, the bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, is inviting its patrons to celebrate the season with its newly launched “Holiday Wishes” collection, available until December 25, while supplies last.

"This holiday season, we’re sharing our wishes for happiness, joy and sweet moments through our ‘Holiday Wishes’ collection," says Sue Han, marketing manager, Tous les Jours. "We hope these varieties of delicious cakes and treats bring a touch of festive magic to every home and celebration."

This holiday, Tous les Jours has partnered with popular Korean celebrity Kim Soo Hyun to promote its holiday campaign. Best known as the star of the latest hit Queen of Tears, available on Netflix, Hyun will be featured alongside the cakes in Tous les Jours' “Holiday Wishes” collection across various in-store and digital channels.

The “Holiday Wishes” collection features thirty-one limited-time cakes and roll cakes. Highlights include:

Twinkle White Hazelnut (airy white sheet cake layered with chocolate ganache and hazelnut cream, topped with fresh strawberries)

Buche De Noel (rich chocolate buttercream cake with a festive gold tree topper)

Holiday Berry Wish (red velvet sheet cake featuring strawberry compote and a yogurt cloud cream)

Fairy Wonderland (layered two-tier chocolate sheet cake with chocolate cloud cream and a tart raspberry coulis jam).

The limited-time collection also features a series of cakes, including:

Holiday Reindeer (chocolate sheet cake complemented by chocolate cream, crunchy cookies, and rich chocolate pearls)

Cozy Snowman (white sheet cake filled with chocolate and caramel buttercream, covered with snowy-white buttercream)

Mini Fairy Berry (chiffon sheet cake, strawberry compote, and cloud cream flavors all packed into one cake)

Mini Milk & Cookies (holiday tree-shaped cake with milk syrup-infused vanilla layers and buttercream, hiding a chocolate chip cookie surprise)

The bakery chain will also be featuring three flavors of its signature cloud cream cakes dressed up in holiday designs: Signature Vanilla, Chocolate, and Blueberry Yogurt. Cakes range from $13.00–$47.00 each.

In addition to limited-time cakes, guests can enjoy roll cakes, including the Classic Roll Cake (white fluffy sponge exterior with a creamy, sweet filling), Strawberry Jam Roll Cake (light cake filled with sweet strawberry jam, offering a burst of fruity flavor) Matcha Roll Cake (infused with the flavor of matcha and complemented by a light and creamy filling) and Mocha Roll Cake (coffee-flavored cake filled with a creamy mocha center). Roll cakes range from $20.00–$22.00 each.

