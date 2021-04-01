Mactac, a LINTEC Company, announced today that it has acquired Duramark Products Inc., previously known as Ritrama USA. The acquisition consists of the company’s Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Moore, South Carolina, facilities, including its new world-class coaters and advanced automation technologies. Both locations will be rebranded under the Mactac name, creating one of the largest, most diversified pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) suppliers in North America.

“We are thrilled to make this announcement and to maximize Duramark Products’ recent investments in state-of-the-art equipment and processes,” said Ed LaForge, president, and CEO of Mactac. “We will leverage our experience and established network to help both locations reach their full potential, bringing much-needed product diversification and capacity to the industry.”

Mactac’s continued focus on market growth and its diverse account base led to a need to strategically expand operations. With this significant investment, Mactac is affirming its continued commitment to expanding its technology, capacity and adhesive formulation capabilities to be a full-service resource for customers.

“Both companies have a rich history of innovation and expertise in the PSA market,” said Lucio Siano, Duramark Products CEO, who will stay on with Mactac in a strategic role. “Our capabilities could not be more complementary, and I know the combination will provide immediate value to both our employees and our customers. With Mactac’s experience and infrastructure, we will finally be able to maximize the significant investment we made in world-class assets in 2016. There’s a bright future for all of us.”

The Duramark Products locations in Minnesota and South Carolina employ 170 people. Mactac has been planning for months to expand R&D, quality, and production at these facilities, including adding a significant number of new jobs.

“With this acquisition, we are able to expand upon our core strengths in adhesive and film innovation, distribution, and personalized service to bring increased value to our customers,” said LaForge. “This investment is one step of the major strategic expansion plan that we have been executing since last year. We look forward to realizing the possibilities this acquisition brings to our employees and to the market.”

For more than 60 years, Mactac has served the PSA material market supplying label printing, graphic design, packaging, retail display, fleet graphics, automotive assembly, and medical device assembly customers, among others. It is known for providing exceptional support to customers to help them grow their businesses and diversify their product offerings.

LINTEC is a global business in the field of adhesive materials. Mactac’s acquisition of Duramark Products’ assets further solidifies LINTEC’s commitment to bringing its comprehensive global capabilities to the North American market.

Mactac and its parent company, LINTEC, will continue to invest heavily in R&D and operational enhancements as part of its strategic plan. For more information on Mactac, its products, and growth strategies, visit www.mactac.com.